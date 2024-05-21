Macseal have been quiet since the release of the 2019 gem Super Enthusiast (the mathy “Mystery Inc.” remains a banger). Today, the Long Island indie rock band is announcing its follow-up, Permanent Repeat, and sharing the lead single “Golden Harbor,” whose catchiness justifies the brazen album title.

“‘Golden Harbor’ was written during a period of isolation and restlessness,” Cole Szilagyi said in a statement. “It started as a sappy folk song before we turned it full band, with the lyrics mostly reflecting back on our first years of touring. It was a simpler time where every experience, no matter how mundane, felt thrilling and meaningful, even if it was messy or uncertain at times. I think we hope to carry some of that eagerness with us still.”

Macseal is Szilagyi on vocals and guitar, Ryan Bartlett on vocals, guitar, and keyboards, Justin Canavaciol on bass, and Francesca Impastato on drums. Permanent Repeat was produced, engineered, and mixed by Billy Mannino and mastered by Sarah Register. “Golden Harbor” comes with a music video shot by the band, Mannino, and Addy Harris; in case you doubt their Long Island roots, there are many scenes filmed at The Big Duck. Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

05/24 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium Upstairs

05/25 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

05/26 – Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

05/28 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

05/29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

05/31 – Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

06/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

06/02 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s

06/04 – Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

06/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street

06/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

06/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

06/09 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

06/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground

06/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

06/14 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

06/15 – Lindenhurst, NY @ Sand City Brewing

Permanent Repeat is out 7/12 on Counter Intuitive.