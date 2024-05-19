Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform And Play Daphne From Scooby-Doo On SNL’s Season 49 Finale

News May 19, 2024 9:14 AM By James Rettig

Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform And Play Daphne From Scooby-Doo On SNL’s Season 49 Finale

News May 19, 2024 9:14 AM By James Rettig

Sabrina Carpenter was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night, working late ’cause she’s a singer. She of course did her meme-able hit “Espresso,” and she also performed “Feather” with an SNL-specific “Nonsense” outro. Carpenter also played Daphne in a gory, pre-taped Scooby-Do parody.

In his monologue, host Jake Gyllenhaal and cast members sang a parody of Boyz II Men’s “End Of The Road” about it being the end of Season 49.

Marcello Hernandez (playing a cicada) and Colin Jost rapped lines from Kreayshawn’s “Gucci Gucci” during a Weekend Update segment. Also during Update, in the annual end-of-season segment in which Jost and Michael Che write each other’s jokes, Che was forced to start a beef with Kendrick Lamar. Jon Hamm made a cameo in a sketch about NYPD announcing plans to protect character actors from getting punched in the face.

Watch all that below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Stream Shellac’s Eerily Amazing Final Album To All Trains

3 days ago 0

Stream The New Talking Heads Covers Album Featuring Miley Cyrus, The National, Kevin Abstract, & More

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest