Sabrina Carpenter was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night, working late ’cause she’s a singer. She of course did her meme-able hit “Espresso,” and she also performed “Feather” with an SNL-specific “Nonsense” outro. Carpenter also played Daphne in a gory, pre-taped Scooby-Do parody.

In his monologue, host Jake Gyllenhaal and cast members sang a parody of Boyz II Men’s “End Of The Road” about it being the end of Season 49.

Marcello Hernandez (playing a cicada) and Colin Jost rapped lines from Kreayshawn’s “Gucci Gucci” during a Weekend Update segment. Also during Update, in the annual end-of-season segment in which Jost and Michael Che write each other’s jokes, Che was forced to start a beef with Kendrick Lamar. Jon Hamm made a cameo in a sketch about NYPD announcing plans to protect character actors from getting punched in the face.

Watch all that below.