UK indie rockers Hard-Fi got started in the early ’00s and went on hiatus in 2014. In their day, Hard-Fi were a big deal in their homeland, with two chart-topping albums and a couple of top-10 singles. Hard-Fi took an extended break after the release of their 2011 album Killer Sounds, but they got back together for a 2022 London show, and then they toured the UK last year. Now, they’ve dropped their first single in 13 years.

Hard-Fi’s new song is called “Don’t Go Making Plans.” It’s a slinky, muscular dance-rock jam about the stress of being broke all the time: “Where’s everybody? Where’s everyone? / I’m coming out tonight, I wanna have some fun/ But these empty streets and shut-up bars/ Too broke to eat, to nowhere to dance.” The song addresses contemporary concerns, but it sounds like 2005 never ended. Some nice horn-blats in there! Listen below.

In November, Hard-Fi will release a new EP and head out on another UK tour.