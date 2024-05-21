Hailing from Burlington, Vermont, Robber Robber have a 2021 EP entitled Caldera under their belt, as well as the dreamy song “Sea Or War” from January. Today, the post-punk four-piece is announcing their debut album, Wild Guess, and releasing the arresting single “Backup Plan.”

Robber Robber comprises Nina Cates on vocals and rhythm guitar, Zack James on drums, Will Krulak on lead guitar, and Carney Hemler on bass. Wild Guess was co-produced by Cates and James and recorded with Benny Yurco and Urian Hackney.

“I wrote ‘Backup Plan’ while I was helping a friend through a sticky relationship moment and was reflecting a lot on when it’s worth putting in the effort and when it’s best to call it,” Cates explained. “The song explores the feeling of unease that arises when you know there’s something unaddressed, yet you’re unsure if it’s worth stirring things up. I find this relevant in close friendships as well as relationships.”

Cates has been playing music with James since they were kids. Robber Robber formed after they became involved in the local DIY scene, and they’ve been allowing the project to take its time to come together. “With this approach, we were able to really conceptualize and fine-tune what we wanted Robber Robber to be,” the band said. “This project is very conceptual, and therefore can be difficult to pinpoint, and that’s part of what we find refreshing about it.”

Check out “Backup Plan” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Intro (Letter From the Other Side Of The Operation)”

02 “Seven Houses”

03 “Mouth”

04 “Backup Plan”

05 “How We Ball”

06 “Until”

07 “Dial Tone”

08 “Sea Or War”

09 “Machine Wall”

Wild Guess is out 7/26.