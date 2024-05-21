Stream Brazilian Teenager twikipedia’s Rad, Parannoul-Inspired Album for the rest of your life

Shout out to the Stereogum Discord for this one. The new album for the rest of your life comes from twikipedia, a 19-year-old home recording prodigy from Rio de Janeiro. It’s an epic rock record with traces of indie rock, pop-punk, and classic ’60s pop in the mix. The person who made it used entirely VST instruments, much like the similarly anonymous Parannoul did for To See The Next Part Of The Dream. Mr. twikipedia directly credits Parannoul for inspiration, too, writing on Bandcamp, “I’d like to thank Parannoul in specific for showing me that there’s a world beyond what I was doing that’s been possible all this time.”

Based on my first spin through for the rest of your life, that world is very much worth exploring. The vocal melodies soar at spectacular angles, the arrangements shift shape in engaging ways, and the energy remains high even when the music quiets down. I’m not saying you’re going to love twikipedia as much as you love Parannoul; it’s not quite as bombastic and overwhelming. But the songs are there, so… maybe you will? Find out below.