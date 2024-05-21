How Music Got Free is a new two-part documentary that will premiere on Paramount+ next month. It’s billed as a look at how file-sharing technology disrupted the music industry and helped devalue music. It was executive produced by Eminem and LeBron James. There will be talking heads from Eminem, 50 Cent, Timbaland, Jimmy Iovine, Rocsi Diaz, Rhymefest, Steve Stoute, and more, and the whole thing is narrated by Method Man. Here’s the official description:

Check out the trailer below.

How Music Got Free will debut on Paramount+ on June 11 in the US and Canada and June 12 in a bunch of other territories.