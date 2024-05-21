Watch The Trailer For New Piracy Docuseries How Music Got Free

News May 21, 2024 11:34 AM By James Rettig

How Music Got Free is a new two-part documentary that will premiere on Paramount+ next month. It’s billed as a look at how file-sharing technology disrupted the music industry and helped devalue music. It was executive produced by Eminem and LeBron James. There will be talking heads from Eminem, 50 Cent, Timbaland, Jimmy Iovine, Rocsi Diaz, Rhymefest, Steve Stoute, and more, and the whole thing is narrated by Method Man. Here’s the official description:

From New York City, to Los Angeles, to the small factory town of Shelby, North Carolina, the two-part series features the quirky genius of the heretofore-unknown “pirates,” the drama of the FBI investigations and convictions, and the frontline accounts of music’s biggest artists and executives. An unbelievable story of cunning, illegality, celebrity, and innovation, these are the events that changed the music industry forever. Narrated by Method Man, the series features interviews with Eminem, 50 Cent, Timbaland, Jimmy Iovine, Rocsi Diaz, Rhymefest, Steve Stoute and more.

Check out the trailer below.

How Music Got Free will debut on Paramount+ on June 11 in the US and Canada and June 12 in a bunch of other territories.

