For years New York’s Katie Battistoni has been publishing intimate recordings of her savvy, smartass songs under the name Katy The Kyng. For her new album Selfies Of You, set for release through Ryley Walker’s Husky Pants label, she seems to be taking things in a full-band direction. Lead single “Shithole” is a minute and a half of scrappy guitar-pop with sharp edges — a little bit Liz Phair, a little bit GBV — and it descends into a little cartoonish keyboard action at the end. “I’m a shithole, baby,” she sings on the chorus. Listen below.

<a href="https://katythekyng.bandcamp.com/album/selfies-of-you">Selfies Of You by Katy the Kyng</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pipes Like Intestines”

02 “Shithole”

03 “Go Fuck Yourself”

04 “Nuclear Fission”

05 “Tree Love Song”

06 “Neurons”

07 “Predators”

08 “P.C. Lullaby”

09 “Selfies Of You”

10 “David Blaine”

11 “I Lit My Room on Fire And Invited You Over For Champagne”

12 “Mimosas & Pork & Eggs”

13 “Snail Shells (I Love You)”

Selfies Of You is out 6/28 on Husky Pants.