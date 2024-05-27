The Offspring performed at BottleRock festival in Napa Valley on Sunday evening, and they brought out Ed Sheeran as a special surprise guest. Sheeran headlined the fest later on in the night. They did “Million Miles Away” together, which the Offspring haven’t performed since 2016.

“The first album I ever bought was the @offspring – Conspiracy of One. I used to pretend to be in their band in the mirror and sing along to the album when I was 9, mostly to their song Million Miles Away as it was the first song of theirs I heard,” Sheeran wrote in an Instagram post, which was attached to a video where he showed off his Offspring tattoo. Sheeran continued:

I mentioned it in an interview and Noodles / Dexter got in touch with me when we found out we were all playing the same festival, to see if I wanted to get on stage and sing it. It was an instant yes obvz. Really felt like living out a childhood dream thank you for having me up there guys. Music is a wild ride, every day I’m so grateful to be living my dream in reality. Hope you enjoy the vid x

Check out video below.

At another festival earlier this month, the Offspring brought out Queen’s Brian May for “Gone Away”: