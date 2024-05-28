Yesterday, Sharon Van Etten’s Are We There turned 10. Today, SVE has announced a 10th anniversary edition of the album, which will be out at the end of the week. The repressing will be accompanied by an “Every Time The Sun Comes Up” 7”, which features an alternative version of the track and one performed live at the Sydney Opera House.

In a statement, Van Etten had this to say about the anniversary of Are We There:

The whole time I was making Are We There, I was commuting to Hobo Sound from an apartment in the city, and I took a train to the bus station and walked from the Lincoln Tunnel to the studio in Weehawken, NJ. Making this record, my bandmates (Doug Keith, Heather Woods Broderick, and Zeke Hutchins) quickly became my family, and I realized I sought refuge in the studio. It was where I felt nurtured. It felt like home. I was able to find myself and I feel like that vulnerability and strength was captured through the collaborations on this album. The name of this album represents, for me, a place I departed from but with an acknowledgment that I haven’t yet arrived.

Today, you can hear the alternate version of “Every Time The Sun Comes Up,” based off a new live arrangement the band has been doing at her shows. ““This version of ‘Every Time The Sun Comes Up’ developed as the band and I were really honing our sound,” Van Etten explained, continuing:

We were rehearsing for the We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong Tour, leaning into some of our influences to give the song a more current feel to where we were all creatively at the time. We performed it live and the audience really responded to our new Joy Division-like spin on it. We had the idea to release it to celebrate the Are We There 10-year anniversary and breathe new life into it, which feels like the perfect time.

The Are We There (Anniversary Edition) and the “Every Time The Sun Comes Up” 7” are out 5/31 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.