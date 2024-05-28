Montreal post-punk band Ought broke up in 2021. Two former members, singer Tim Darcy and bassist Ben Stidworthy immediately started the new band Cola, and their new album The Gloss comes out in a few weeks. Former Ought drummer Tim Keen has a new project of his own, and he’s going in a very different direction. Now, Keen and partner Nina Vroemen are making twitchy dance music under the name N*JOY.

Tim Keen recently dropped in on the Indieheads subreddit to let Ought fans know what he’s doing now, and he wrote a little bit about the sound he’s exploring now:

this track’s called “Morph Me”. it’s about changing and growth and transformation but actually it’s about animorphs. it’s a very different sound for sure – pc music-adjacent stuff kept me alive through the pandemic and i’ve been hanging out in the dance music end of the pool since then. we’re just gonna keep dropping songs when we finish them 🙂

The song “Morph Me” is a jerky, jumpy dance track that definitely scratches the PC Music itch. Check out the video, which Nina Vroemen directed, below.