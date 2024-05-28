Wu-Tang Clan’s Once Upon A Time In Shaolin Will Finally Be Played For The Public (In Tasmania)

Wu-Tang Clan’s one-of-a-kind album Once Upon A Time In Shaolin will finally be played for the public (in Tasmania). The Museum Of Old And New Art in Hobart has announced ticketed listening events that will take place at the museum’s Frying Pan Studios, “where a lucky few will get to experience a special Mona-only selection of tracks from the album.” Tickets for the event will be released at 10AM on Thursday, May 30. The sessions will be held between June 15 and 24.

As you might recall, only one copy of Once Upon A Time In Shaolin was ever created, and it was auctioned off in 2015 after a private listening event for a number of art collectors in New York City. The winner of that auction was disgraced pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli, who purchased it for $2 million with the stipulation that it could not be commercially released until at least 2103. When Shkreli was convicted of securities fraud a couple years later, the album was seized by the US government. In 2021, the government sold the album for $4 million to the cryptocurrency collective Pleasr, which said that it would eventually make Once Upon A Time In Shaolin more widely available.

Its appearance at The Museum Of Old And New Art will be the first time that Pleasr has loaned the album out for display. It will be part of an exhibition called Namedropping, which is about status and exclusivity. “Every once in a while, an object on this planet possesses mystical properties that transcend its material circumstances,” Jarrod Rollins, the Mona Director of Curatorial Affairs, told BBC. “Once Upon A Time In Shaolin is more than just an album, so… I knew I had to get it into this exhibition.”