Metallica have a lot of long songs, but they only have one longest song. Last year, the band released their album 72 Seasons, which includes the gargantuan 11-minute track “Inamorata.” That one broke a record that the band set with their 10-minute Death Magnetic track “Suicide And Redemption.” Last night, Metallica played “Inamorata” live for the first time ever.

Last night’s Metallica show was the second in a two-night stand at Munich’s Olympiastadion. The setlist was heavy on classics, and it also included the live debut of “Inamorata,” which they played in full. Before the song started, James Hetfield told the crowd, “This one is from 72 Seasons. It’s one of my favorites, so I’m gonna like it.” The implication there is that everyone else might not like it, but that crowd stayed with the band the whole time, even singing along. Watch the performance below.

Two nights earlier, Metallica took the stage at Olympiastadion in the middle of a thunderstorm, with lighting striking behind them, and it looked cool as hell.