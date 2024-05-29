In March, Nick Cave announced a new album with the Bad Seeds called Wild God, the follow-up to 2019’s Ghosteen. The Australian musician shared the title track, and today he’s back with “Frogs.”

“The sheer exuberance of a song like ‘Frogs,’” Cave said in a statement. “It just puts a big fucking smile on my face.” The song opens with an allusion to the first murder in the Bible — Cain’s slaying of Abel. From there, the music builds and flourishes into a breathtaking whirlwind. Hear it below.

Wild God is out 8/30.