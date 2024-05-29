Hopscotch Music Festival has announced its 2024 lineup, which includes St. Vincent, Faye Webster, and Waxahatchee (billed alongside Snail Mail and Tim Heidecker, a trio that has a few other shows together this fall). This year’s fest will take place from September 5 through 7 in downtown Raleigh.

Other performers: the Jesus Lizard (first North Carolina Show in 15 years), Guided By Voices, JPEGMAFIA, BADBADNOTGOOD, Wednesday, MJ Lenderman And The Wind, Indigo De Souza, Amen Dunes, Feeble Little Horse, the dB’s, Chicano Batman, Witch, Ty Segall, Hovvday, Scientist, Boldy James, Pillow Queens, Pylon Reenactment Society, Ben Katzman’s Degreaser, Fust, Wishy, Colin Miller, and many more. There’s also a comedy stage that will feature Joe Pera and a bunch of rising stand-up comedians.

I went to Hopscotch last year and had a great time, and will certainly be back around for this one. If you’ll recall, Stereogum did a very fun day show at the fest back in 2019.

Hopscotch takes place at a bunch of venues around downtown Raleigh, with main stages at City Plaza and Moore Square. Tickets are on sale now, more details here.

Here’s the full initial lineup: