Hopscotch Announces 2024 Lineup With Waxahatchee, Faye Webster, St. Vincent, & Much More
Hopscotch Music Festival has announced its 2024 lineup, which includes St. Vincent, Faye Webster, and Waxahatchee (billed alongside Snail Mail and Tim Heidecker, a trio that has a few other shows together this fall). This year’s fest will take place from September 5 through 7 in downtown Raleigh.
Other performers: the Jesus Lizard (first North Carolina Show in 15 years), Guided By Voices, JPEGMAFIA, BADBADNOTGOOD, Wednesday, MJ Lenderman And The Wind, Indigo De Souza, Amen Dunes, Feeble Little Horse, the dB’s, Chicano Batman, Witch, Ty Segall, Hovvday, Scientist, Boldy James, Pillow Queens, Pylon Reenactment Society, Ben Katzman’s Degreaser, Fust, Wishy, Colin Miller, and many more. There’s also a comedy stage that will feature Joe Pera and a bunch of rising stand-up comedians.
I went to Hopscotch last year and had a great time, and will certainly be back around for this one. If you’ll recall, Stereogum did a very fun day show at the fest back in 2019.
Hopscotch takes place at a bunch of venues around downtown Raleigh, with main stages at City Plaza and Moore Square. Tickets are on sale now, more details here.
Here’s the full initial lineup:
Amen Dunes, BADBADNOTGOOD, Ben Katzman’s Degreaser, Blue Cactus, Boldy James, Brat, Canine Heart Sounds, Celebrity Death Slot Machine, Chicano Batman, Chiffon, Co-Ed Dorms, Colin Miller, Dean Johnson, The dB’s, Delver, Ducks Ltd., Durand Jones, Edsel Axle, Exercise, Family Vision, Fancy Gap, Faye Webster, feeble little horse, Fust, Gabriel Da Rosa, Geeked, Guided By Voices, Hanna Ljungholm, Harry Sings!, Hovvdy, Indigo De Souza, Isatu Kamara, ISS, Jason Joshua, the Jesus Lizard, John Roseboro, Joe Pera, JPEGMafia, JULIA., Katie Hughes, Klark Sound, Late Bloomer, Lily Seabird, Lord Jah-Monte Ogbon, Mark Brady, MAVI, MJ Lenderman and the Wind, Modern Biology, Mr. Phylzzz, Mutant Strain, Native Sun, Niecy Blues, No Visa & Friends (Alec Lomami, BABY COUSIN TAY TAY, Brydecisive, Micky Slicks), Flower In Bloom, Or Best Offer, Pat and The Pissers, Peter One, Pillow Queens, The Pink Stones, Pollute, Previous Industries, Public Circuit, Pylon Reenactment Society, Qwilt, Real Companion, RIBS, Rubber Band Gun, Rufat Agayev, Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band, Scientist, Secret Shame, Sluice, Snail Mail, Sofia Bolt, Sour Widows, Spencer Cullum, Spotlights, St. Vincent, Steven Chen, Super City, Tall Juan, Taper’s Choice (2 sets), Teens In Trouble, Teethe, The Thing, Tim Heidecker, Ty Segall Solo Acoustic, Undertow Brass Band, Verity Den, Wagging, Waxahatchee, Wednesday, Wendy Eisenberg, Winged Wheel, Wishy, WITCH, Youbet, Zorn.