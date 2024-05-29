The Police Announce Synchronicity 40th Anniversary Box Set With Previously Unreleased Tracks

The Police’s final albumSynchronicity is getting the deluxe anniversary box set treatment for its 40th anniversary. It’ll include a bunch of previously unreleased tracks — a rarity for the band, who haven’t put out a lot of early versions. The most exhaustive 4xLP will feature a remastered version of the original album, a collection of contemporaneous B-sides and bonus tracks, and two discs worth of unreleased alternate takes, outtakes, and instrumentals.

The set will also come with a “60-page, lavish color book featuring unseen material, new liner notes and interviews, archive memorabilia and photos, printed inner sleeves and four art print photographs,” and everything will be housed in a hardback slipcase. The anniversary edition will also be available in 2xCD and a 6xD sets.

Check out the tracklist below.

Join us in celebrating the career-defining final album: Synchronicity 🟦 🟨 🟥 40th anniversary editions are out July 26th featuring the first extensive collection of unreleased audio, photographs, new liner notes and other rarities. https://t.co/nYSbDAwlNg pic.twitter.com/HXZvMqLydx — The Police (@ThePoliceBand) May 29, 2024

TRACKLIST:

Disc 1

01 “Synchronicity I”

02 “Walking In Your Footsteps”

03 “O My God”

04 “Mother”

05 “Miss Gradenko”

06 “Synchronicity II”

07 “Every Breath You Take”

08 “King Of Pain”

09 “Wrapped Around Your Finger”

10 “Tea In The Sahara”

Disc 2 (Bonus)

01 “Murder By Numbers”

02 “Truth Hits Everybody (Remix)”

03 “Man In A Suitcase (Live At The Variety Theatre, Los Angeles, USA / 16th January 1981)”

04 “Someone To Talk To”

05 “Message In A Bottle (Live At The Gusman Cultural Center, Miami, USA / 26th October 1979)”

06 “I Burn For You”

07 “Once Upon A Daydream”

08 “Tea In The Sahara (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983)”

09 “Every Breathe You Take (Backing Track)”

10 “Roxanne (Backing Track)”

11 ” Wrapped Around Your Finger (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983)”

12 “Every Bomb You Make”

Disc 3 (Unreleased)

01 “Synchronicity I (Alternate Mix)”

02 “Synchronicity I (Instrumental)”

03 “Walking In Your Footsteps (Alternate Mix)”

04 “O My God (Alternate Mix)”

05 “Mother (Instrumental)”

06 “Miss Gradenko (Alternate Mix)”

07 “Synchronicity II (Out-Take)”

08 “Synchronicity II (Extended Version)”

09 “Synchronicity II (Instrumental)”

10 “Every Breath You Take (Alternate Mix)”

Disc 4 (Unreleased)

01 “King Of Pain (Alternate Version)”

02 “King Of Pain (Alternate Mix)”

03 “Wrapped Around Your Finger (Alternate Mix)”

04 “Wrapped Around Your Finger (Instrumental)”

05 “Tea In The Sahara (Alternate Mix)”

06 “Loch (Side H)”

07 “Ragged Man (Side H)”

08 “Goodbye Tomorrow (Side H)”

09 “Truth Hits Everybody (Remix / Out-Take) (Side H)”

10 “Three Steps To Heaven (Side H)”

10 ” Rock And Roll Music (Side H)”

The Synchronicity 40th Anniversary Edition is out 7/26. Pre-order it here.