At the top of the year, Katy Kirby released her sophomore album Blue Raspberry, a more than worthy successor to her 2021 debut — it was our Album Of The Week. Today, Kirby is announcing a deluxe edition of Blue Raspberry that’ll be out this summer featuring two tracks that didn’t make the album. The first of those, “Headlights,” is out now.

“‘Headlights’ isn’t as open-hearted as any of the songs that ended up on Blue Raspberry,” Kirby shared in a statement. “We could call it an ode to the cumulative, low-level suffering that accompanies all human life. Or we could just say that it’s kind of a bratty little ballad about being fucking tired, you know?”

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

06/04 Hamburg, DE @ Bahnhof Pauli

06/05 Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

06/07 Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/08 Brussels, BE @ Botanique

06/09 Paris, FR @ Badaboum

06/11 London, UK @ Moth Club

06/12 Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement)

06/13 Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

06/14 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

06/15 Brighton, UK @ DUST

06/23 Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival

07/25 Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room *

07/26 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *

07/27 Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church *

07/28 Troy, NY @ No Fun *

07/30 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

07/31 Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

08/01 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

08/02 St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

08/04 St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

08/05 Urbana, IL @ Gallery Art Bar *

08/06 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *

08/07 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups *

08/08 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s *

* with support from Mei Semones

The deluxe edition of Blue Raspberry is out 7/12 via Anti-.