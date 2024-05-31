Hear Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Nathan Salsburg, & Tyler Trotter Cover Two Lungfish Songs

For Nathan Salsburg, what started as a lullaby ended up as a full-length collaborative album. The musician teamed up with fellow Louisville collaborators Bonnie “Prince” Billy and Watter’s Tyler Trotter, and the result is the 40-minute Hear The Children Sing The Evidence, comprised of two Lungfish covers.

Salsburg often sang his daughter to sleep when she was a baby; eventually, he realized he could play guitar with one hand while holding her in his other arm. While singing her Lungfish’s “The Evidence,” he extended the five-minute song however long he wanted. “It was therapeutic and calming and just lovely for me,” he said. “And it worked on her.”

Once the ritual ended, he couldn’t let go of the lullaby. “I find that lullabies stick more than anything else,” he explained. “Something about the liminal space between awake and sleep, and the way that they ease into the subconsciousness.” He invited Will Oldham and Trotter for a recorded version. Oldham sang, Salsburg played guitar, and Trotter tackled drum machines and synths. They then paired it with an expanded rendition of “Hear The Children Sing.”

“Each time through a single word might all of a sudden blossom,” Oldham said about the lyrics. “He puts things together with intentionality, so the more you embody them, the more they reveal and reward.” Salsburg added, “The words are constantly unfolding with every listen.”

Hear the covers below.