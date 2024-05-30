Kate Bollinger has been putting out dreamy pop songs for a while now, primarily collected in a string of EPs and singles that date back to 2017. Today, the Richmond musician (who is now based in LA) has announced her debut full-length, Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Mind, which will be out in September. Collaborators on it inclue Sam Evian, Matthew E. White, Jacob Grissom, and Adam Brisbin. Lead single “Any Day Now” is out now.

“My good friend Matt [E. White] was visiting from Virginia and we got together to play some music,” Bollinger shared in a statement. “We wrote this song and then drove around Los Angeles together. That same day he helped me realize the kind of record I wanted to make, which I subconsciously knew but couldn’t really find the words for until then.” She continued:

A few months later, I recorded the song at Sam’s [Evian] place in upstate New York with a band we put together. We spent the first day practicing the songs. The next day we recorded the first two songs, ‘Any Day’ Now being the second one. We did it all live in the room, no headphones or click, done in the spirit of most of my favorite music from the late 60s.

Watch a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “What’s This About (La La La La)”

02 “To Your Own Devices”

03 “Any Day Now”

04 “God Interlude”

05 “Lonely”

06 “Running”

07 “In A Smile”

08 “Postcard From A Cloud”

09 “I See It Now”

10 “Sweet Devil”

11 “All This Time”

Songs From A Thousand Frames Of Mind is out 9/27 via Ghostly International.