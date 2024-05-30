Washed Out – “Running Away”
Despite offending the sensibilities of all right-thinking people with an AI music video for lead single “The Hardest Part,” Ernest Greene is continuing to roll out his new Washed Out album Notes From A Quiet Life. (For the record, Greene still thinks the video was cool.) To his credit, new single “Running Away” is solid; it sounds like Beck singing the kind of ’80s adult contemporary synth track that the O.G. chillwavers mined for inspiration.
In a statement, Greene said “Running Away” became the cornerstone of the new LP:
Starting work on a new album often means a lot of failed experiments. Basically, I’m just waiting around until I stumble into something new that I can build an album concept around. For NFAQL, that song was “Running Away.” It had all of the ingredients that ended up shaping the aesthetic for the album: a more minimal arrangement, sonic clarity, and more of an emphasis on classic songwriting technique.
Listen below, where you’ll also find Washed Out’s new tour dates.
TOUR DATES:
06/08 – Anchorage AK @ Sundown Festival
06/22 – Ogden, UT @ Twilight Concert Series
07/14 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
08/01 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
08/02 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate
08/03 – Asheville, NC @ AVLFest
08/05 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
08/06 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
08/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
08/10 – Madison, WI @ Majestic
08/11 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba
08/13 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic
08/14 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth
08/16 – Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall
08/17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
08/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Paramount
08/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
08/21 – Washington, DC @ 930 Club
08/23 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
08/24 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
Notes From A Quiet Life is out 6/28 via Sub Pop.