There’s a lot to like about Cleveland’s 200 Stab Wounds, who play old-school death metal with purpose and intensity, but I simply cannot talk about this band without gushing about how much I like their name. 200 Stab Wounds are a great band, but there are a lot of great bands in the world, and there are only so many perfect band names. 200 Stab Wounds have one.

Next month, 200 Stab Wounds will release their sophomore album Manual Manic Procedures, and you will not be surprised to learn that it has really gross cover art. We’ve already posted first single “Hands Of Eternity,” and now they’ve dropped a new track called “Ride The Flatline.” It’s a fast, unrelenting hellripper with guest vocals from Code Orange leader Jami Morgan.

200 Stab Wounds singer/guitarist Steve Buhl and bassist Ezra Cook “Ride The Flatline,” and it’s inspired by an incident where a train derailed in Cleveland and spilled chemicals into the Ohio River. Buhl says, “All the crazy chemicals caught fire. The Ohio River goes into Lake Erie, which is where our water supply is. So the song comes from that, really. But obviously, we put a little bit of animation into it, with someone getting run over by a train in the process and fucking exploding and shit.” Sample lyrics: “Locomotivational death/ Screaming my last breath.” That’s what the fuck I’m talking about. Listen below.

Manual Manic Procedures is out 6/28 on Metal Blade.