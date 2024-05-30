Watch Real Estate & Water From Your Eyes Cover Pavement In Atlanta

News May 30, 2024 1:26 PM By Chris DeVille

The utterly chill and dadded-out indie veterans Real Estate do not strike me as the most natural touring partners for the frenetic, experimental, nouveau-hip Water From Your Eyes. But the bands were on the road together this month, and one thing they apparently have in common is a love for Pavement. Onstage Sunday at Atlanta’s Variety Playhouse, the bands joined forces for a cover of “Grounded,” an epically downcast all-time classic from 1995’s Wowee Zowee. Check out footage below, shot by Shelby Robinn and published to Instagram by PHILM.

