Watch Kermit The Frog Join Tyler Childers On Two Songs At MSG

News May 30, 2024 4:49 PM By Chris DeVille

Watch Kermit The Frog Join Tyler Childers On Two Songs At MSG

News May 30, 2024 4:49 PM By Chris DeVille

Back in March, Tyler Childers performed at Willie Nelson’s annual Luck Reunion festival at Nelson’s ranch outside Austin. During his visit, he met Kermit The Frog. The Muppet struck up such a connection with Childers that he joined the rootsy country star for a pair of songs Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, then returned Wednesday to do it all over again. At both shows, Kermit joined Childers on “Lady May” at the end of the show’s acoustic interlude, then stuck around to do the Muppets song “Movin’ Right Along” when the full band returned. Check out footage from the gigs below.

@thegarden Will this *special* guest be back for round 2 tonight? 👀🐸 @Tyler Childers . . . #tylerchilders #tylerchildersmusic #madisonsquaregarden #kermitthefrog ♬ Last Name on It – Ian Flanigan

@_behindblueeyes__ The duo I never knew I needed😂 #tylerchilders #kermit #ladymay #country #msg #nyc #fypage @Tyler Childers ♬ original sound – Nicholas Carbone

@samantha_wren Tyler Childers and Kermit the Frog perform Moving Right Along at Madison Square Garden tonight! #tylerchilders #madisonsquaregarden #msg #kermit #muppets #newyorkcity #kermitthefrog @Tyler Childers @Madison Square Garden Networks ♬ original sound – samantha_wren

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lizzo Responds To South Park Naming An Ozempic Alternative After Her

5 days ago 0

Mysterious Ring Of Identity Thieves Claims Credit For Scheme To Fraudulently Auction Off Graceland

3 days ago 0

NFL Tight End Darren Waller Releases Breakup Song Following Split From WNBA’s Kelsey Plum

15 hours ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest