Watch Kermit The Frog Join Tyler Childers On Two Songs At MSG

Back in March, Tyler Childers performed at Willie Nelson’s annual Luck Reunion festival at Nelson’s ranch outside Austin. During his visit, he met Kermit The Frog. The Muppet struck up such a connection with Childers that he joined the rootsy country star for a pair of songs Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, then returned Wednesday to do it all over again. At both shows, Kermit joined Childers on “Lady May” at the end of the show’s acoustic interlude, then stuck around to do the Muppets song “Movin’ Right Along” when the full band returned. Check out footage from the gigs below.