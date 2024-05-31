When Memphis rapper GloRilla broke through to the mainstream via viral hit two years ago, the thing that really marked her arrival was when she linked up with Cardi B. Cardi spit a nasty verse on Glo’s “Tomorrow 2,” and the combination made perfect sense. Now, Cardi has jumped on another GloRilla remix, and this time, it’s the one for “Wanna Be,” Glo’s hit with Megan Thee Stallion.

This spring, GloRilla released her Ehhthang Ehhthang mixtape, and its catchiest track is the Megan Thee Stallion collab “Wanna Be.” That one has the two of them going off over samples of Project Pat’s “Don’t Save Her” and Soulja Boy’s “Pretty Boy Swag”; Megan’s line about “white boy wasted, Channing Tatum” was stuck in my head for a long time.

Right now, Megan and GloRilla are on tour together. Earlier this week, they came to Madison Square Garden, and Cardi B, past collaborator of both Megan and GloRilla, came out as a surprise guest. When they were all onstage together, they announced that Cardi would be on the “Wanna Be” remix, and here she is right now. Cardi rhymes “make them hoes get anxiety” with “got my toes white like Matthew McConaughey,” which is perfect. Listen to the “Wanna Be” remix and watch the video for the original below.