Kehlani – “Next 2 U”

New Music May 31, 2024 11:07 AM By Chris DeVille

Kehlani returned this spring with “After Hours,” framed as the lead single from a forthcoming LP. She’s since announced the album, Crash, and today she’s offering up another track. “Next 2 U” has a big, booming beat with a lot of open space between its electronic blasts, leaving plenty of room for Kehlani to flex her vocal prowess. She sings about protecting someone she loves: “They gon’ have to come get me/ They gon’ have to see about me/ To get next to you.” Listen below.

Crash is out 6/21 via Atlantic. Along with the new song, Kehlani is selling a T-shirt designed by the Palestinian artist simsim.jpeg of the nöl collective, with 100% of proceeds going to Palestinian, Congolese, and Sudanese families through Operation Olive Branch.

