Normani, the former Fifth Harmony member and extremely good dancer, has been trying to get an album-release rollout off the ground for many years, and it looks like it’s finally happening. Her solo debut Dopamine is supposedly coming in a few weeks, and she’s already released its lead single, the Gunna collab “1:59.” Now, another single works as further evidence that this album actually exists.

Today is Normani’s birthday. Happy birthday, Normani! She co-wrote the new song “Candy Paint” with its two producers, star songwriter Starrah and Ariana Grande collaborator TBHits. (That should be my stage name!) It’s a simple but effective clubby R&B track with an itchy, bleepy beat and a bouncy melody, and it’s all about how your boyfriend would really prefer being with Normani. Check it out below.

I’ll believe it when I see it, but Dopamine is out 6/14 on RCA.