Last year, Mike Skinner resurrected his long-dormant project the Streets and released The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light, the first proper new Streets album in 12 years. Today, twenty years and two weeks after the release of the Streets’ landmark A Grand Don’t Come For Free, Skinner is back with a new single.

On the new self-produced track “No Better Than Chance,” Mike Skinner does his usual vocal thing — rapping, kind of, but really more like talking — over a clipped UK garage beat. He also does a little bit of melodic singing, something that he used to leave to his collaborators. (His voice is heavily Auto-Tuned, but it’s him.) Once again, Skinner tells a story about getting high and seeking transcendence in the club.

NME reports that “No Better Than Chance” kicks off a new Mike Skinner DJ mix, recorded for the London club and label Fabric. Skinner’s entry in the Fabric Presents series. It’ll include a bunch of tracks that Skinner has released in the past, both as the Streets and as a few other pseudonyms. Listen to “No Better Than Chance” below.

<a href="https://fabricrecords.bandcamp.com/track/no-better-than-chance">No Better Than Chance by The Streets</a>

The Fabric Presents The Streets mix album is out 6/28.