Watch Soccer Mommy Debut New Song “Evergreen” In NYC

News June 1, 2024 11:04 AM By Danielle Chelosky

It’s been about two years since Soccer Mommy’s most recent record, Sometimes, Forever, which was a sinister delight produced by Daniel Lopatin (aka Oneohtrix Point Never) that earned our Album Of The Week honor. Last night, the Nashville indie darling debuted a handful of new songs live in Queens.

At an intimate show at Stone Circle Theatre, Sophie Allison performed unreleased tracks called “Evergreen,” “M,” “Lost,” “Salt In Wound,” and “Driver,” and she closed the set with a Bruce Springsteen cover. Before the show yesterday, she previewed “Lost” on Instagram, saying it’ll be out soon. Below, watch her perform “Evergreen” and see the setlist.

SETLIST:
“Circle The Drain”
“Bloodstream”
“Skin”
“Evergreen” (Live debut)
“Wildflowers”
“M” (Live debut)
“Lost” (Live debut)
“Night Swimming”
“Salt In Wound” (Live debut)
“Driver” (Live debut)
“Royal Screw Up”
“Your Dog”
“3 AM At A Party”
“Allison”
“Still Clean”
“I’m On Fire” (Bruce Springsteen cover)

