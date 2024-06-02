Adele Tells Off Fan Who Yelled “Pride Sucks” At Her Vegas Show

The start of Pride Month occasioned an intense exchange at the Weekends With Adele residency show Saturday night at Caesars Palace. While Adele was sitting at a piano bench monologuing between songs, someone in the crowd shouted, “Pride sucks!” Adele responded immediately and forcefully to the heckler: “What was that? Did you just say Pride sucks? Did you come to my fucking show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you fucking stupid? Don’t be so fucking ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, alright?” Watch footage of the incident below.