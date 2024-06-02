Watch Julien Baker Deliver The Ball And Shred On Guitar At Nashville Soccer Club Match

Major League Soccer’s Nashville SC (that’s Soccer Club for short) kicked off Pride Month last night with a performance from local celebrity Julien Baker. As part of the festivities, the boygenius member delivered the ball to the field, retrieving it from a box she carried and placing it upon a pedestal. Baker then proceeded to show off her mad guitar skills with the kind of shredding she doesn’t normally bring to her own records. Check out footage of the soccer ceremonies below.

Kicked off Pride Night right with @julienrbaker 🎸 pic.twitter.com/IyChiIbU8E — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) June 2, 2024