Jane Penny of TOPS released her debut solo album Surfacing back in April, and she’s already rolling out new material in her live sets. Saturday night at Joe’s Pub in NYC, Penny performed two new songs. They kept up the retro post-chillwave pop vibes we’ve come to expect from Penny’s catalog, and I’m looking forward to hearing the studio versions, when the proper aura can be established. In the meantime, check out video of the tracks’ live debuts below.