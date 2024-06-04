IAN SWEET & Porridge Radio – “Everyone’s A Superstar”

IAN SWEET and Porridge Radio recently holed up at Abbey Road Studios together as part of the recording studio’s annual Amplify x Pitchfork London series. The result is their new collaborative single “Everyone’s A Superstar,” which sees IAN SWEET’s Jilian Medford and Porridge Radio’s Dana Margolin trading off lead vocal duties.

“Everyone’s A Superstar” combines Medford’s knack for pop melodies with Porridge Radio’s explosive guitars, and culminates into an existential chorus. “I’ve been trying to forget/ What I’m missing/ Once I forget/ I’ll get back to living,” the pair sing in unison. Medford reflected on the writing and recording process in a press release:

We all went into this day with no expectations but also wide eyes and a lot of excitement! To be at Abbey Road was a dream, and to be reunited with Porridge Radio was also a dream, so it was so fun to see our old friends again in a totally new context and to make something special together. We all clicked in a really magical way right off the bat. Everyone sort of took their places and fit in where they had to. We came out of it with something I feel so proud of, and something I never knew would exist. Writing with Dana and seeing her process as a lyricist was really enlightening as well. It had been a long time since I’d written lyrics with someone else…I was excited to see where her mind went and how our two styles found one unique voice together.

Listen to “Everyone’s A Superstar” below.