Terry Green Make Screamo Hit Like Classic Rock On New Album Provisional Living

The Mississauga, ON screamo band Terry Green released their self-titled debut album in 2014 and spent the next 10 years following it up. In the decade since Terry Green, the band played shows, added members, and kept writing and recording, but those who were eagerly awaiting something new from them were left waiting indefinitely — until Monday, when they finally dropped their phenomenal LP2.

Despite only dabbling in screamo and not really being About That Life, I follow several record labels specializing in the genre on Bandcamp expressly so that an album like Provisional Living will end up in my inbox one day. As a casual, it’s exactly what I’m looking for from a skramz release. It’s so tight and dynamic that every bar feels like a match being lit. It’s exhilaratingly frantic at its peaks but is also mildly accessible in the sense that the music has some melody and recalls other, less abrasive forms of post-hardcore. Parts of the album remind me of Kvelertak’s classic-rocking approach to black metal, except with a lean toward screamo. Parts are epic in a different way, with that sense of slow-build melodrama native to certain kinds of basement DIY music. I’m thrilled, and I’m smitten.

Stream Provisional Living below.

<a href="https://zegemabeachrecords.bandcamp.com/album/provisional-living">Provisional Living by TERRY GREEN</a>

Provisional Living is out now on Zegema Beach.