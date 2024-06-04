Jamie xx Announces New Album In Waves Feat. Robyn, Panda Bear, The Avalanches, & More

It’s been nine years since Jamie xx’s debut full-length In Colour, which was our Album Of The Week. Today, the electronic musician is announcing its follow-up, In Waves, which features Robyn, Panda Bear, the Avalanches, his bandmates Romy and Oliver Sim from the xx, and more. The lead single “Treat Each Other Right” is out now.

“Treat Each Other Right” comes with a music video directed by Rosie Marks. Other guests on In Waves are Honey Dijon, Kelsey Lu, John Glacier, and Oona Doherty. There’s also a deluxe vinyl that comes with an Erykah Badu collaboration.

In a press release, Jamie xx says, “I wanted to make something fun, joyful and introspective all at once. The best moments on a dance floor are usually that for me.” Below, check out the “Treat Each Other Right” video and the In Waves tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 Wanna

02 Treat Each Other Right”

03 Waited All Night” (Feat. Romy & Oliver Sim)

04 Baddy On The Floor” (Feat. Honey Dijon)

05 Dafodil” (Feat. Kelsey Lu, John Glacier & Panda Bear)

06 Still Summer”

07 Life” (Feat. Robyn)

08 The Feeling I Get From You”

09 Breather”

10 All You Children” (Feat. The Avalanches)

11 Every Single Weekend” (Interlude)

12 Falling Together” (Feat. Oona Doherty)

Deluxe LP Bonus 12” Package

01 “F U” (Feat. Erykah Badu)

02 “It’s So Good”

03 “Do Something”

04 “Let’s Do It Again”

05 “Kill Dem”

In Waves is out 9/20 on Young.