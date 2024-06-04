Perfume Genius Announces Too Bright 10th Anniversary Tour

Later this year, Perfume Genius’ third studio LP Too Bright turns 10. It was our Album Of The Week and we named its track “Queen” the best song in his catalog. Today, the art-pop musician is announcing a short tour to celebrate the anniversary.

The run of shows stops by DC, Brooklyn, Woodstock, San Francisco, and LA in September, the month the record was released. He’ll be playing Too Bright in full. Along with the shows, Matador is reissuing the album on vinyl, out September 20. See the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

09/16 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

09/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/18 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater

09/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

09/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever