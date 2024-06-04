Hot 97 DJs Respond To Method Man Saying He’s Never Coming Back To Summer Jam

Hot 97 Summer Jam, the annual mega-concert thrown by NYC hip-hop radio station Hot 97, took place Sunday at UBS Arena in Elmont, just outside the city limits. The lineup was topped by Doja Cat and Sexyy Red, with names like French Montana, Cash Cobain, Davido, Lola Brooke, Fivio Foreign, Sleepy Hallow, and Ty Dolla $ign further down the bill and local luminary A Boogie on hand to host. The show included a tribute to the late DJ and Hot 97 radio personality Mister Cee, who died in April at age 57, which featured a bunch of old-school talent like Big Daddy Kane, Jadakiss, EPMD, Eric B. & Rakim, Lord Tariq & Peter Gunz, and Method Man & Redman. It sounds like Method Man did not have such a great time.

In an Instagram post that seems to have been since deleted, Meth wrote that although he has love for Hot 97’s Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg, he won’t be making another appearance at Summer Jam going forward:

Not our crowd at all.. thanks again, New York and the whole tri-state (that showed up to the event) plus Pete and Ebro I got love for you guys, but never again.. at this point the generation gap is just too wide for me.. #nevercomingback

Darden, Rosenberg, Laura Stylez, and others discussed Method Man’s comments on the air, speculating that audiences at rap shows these days are mostly lifeless and motionless and aren’t used to seeing proper showmanship and displays of verbal dexterity. Watch their analysis below.