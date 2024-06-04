Share are a new band out of California who make exactly the type of fuzzy, ’90s-inspired slacker rock you might expect from this wave of indie bands out of California. Their debut album Have One is out on August 9 via Forged Artifacts, and they’re previewing it with the new lead single “County Lines.” Their members have previously performed in bands like Jay Som and Fake Fruit, and press materials compare them to bands like Dinosaur Jr. and Ovlov. Those are quite the aspirational name drops, so luckily for all of us, “County Lines” is pretty damn good.

Share formed amid the height of the pandemic, after Jeff Day invited friends Peter Kegler and Dylan Allard to jam and expand on the self-described “little riffs and doodleys” he’d written. Though there were no initial intentions to make the band a serious thing, the three members clicked, and began recording an album in 2021. They took their time putting the album to tape, giving it an overall carefree feeling. “Share, to me, is an attempt at just making the best record possible with your friends,” Day explains. “I hope that comes through.”

Listen to “County Lines” below.

<a href="https://shareband.bandcamp.com/album/have-one">Have One by Share</a>

Have One is out 8/9 via Forged Artifacts.