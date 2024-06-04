Sister. – “Colorado”

Sister. – “Colorado”

New Music June 4, 2024 6:24 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, New York’s Sister. released their debut full-length titled Abundance. Today, the indie band is sharing “Colorado,” their first material since that album. It comes with a music video directed by V Haddad.

Sister. is Hannah Pruzinsky, Ceci Sturman, and James Chrisman. “We wrote Colorado together,” they explained. They continued:

Hannah started with the chords and the line “you drive to Colorado and I get emotional,” and we built it all from there. The idea sprawled from the kind of spiraling out that can take over in the early days of a new relationship where so much is still unsaid and inaccessible. Similarly to putting up a front that you’re okay and not over-thinking something, we wanted the song to initially feel gentle, hiding those feelings of circling uncertainty in the drawn out instrumental sections within layered acoustic guitars, a piano spilling over, glitches in a system. The softness never quite breaks, until it erupts in the outro, when we spiral three vocals around the phrase: “Despite what you thought you knew. I’m in your corner. I get emotional.”

Watch the video for the beautiful track below.

