Sturgill Simpson Announces New Album And Tour As Johnny Blue Skies

In 2021, Sturgill Simpson released The Ballad Of Dood And Juanita, his fifth and final album. Today, the country polymath has announced a new LP and tour under the name Johnny Blue Skies.

Passage Du Desir arrives next month on his independent label, High Top Mountain Records. It was co-produced with David Ferguson and recorded at Clement House Recording Studio in Nashville and Abbey Road Studios in London. The run of shows is billed as the Why Not? Tour. Below, see the album information and his upcoming shows.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Swamp Of Sadness”

02 “If The Sun Never Rises Again”

03 “Scooter Blues”

04 “Jupiter’s Faerie”

05 “Who I Am”

06 “Right Kind Of Dream”

07 “Mint Tea”

08 “One For The Road”

TOUR DATES:

08/9-11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre*

09/15 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl*

09/17 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center*

09/19 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

09/20 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre†

09/22 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater*

09/04 – Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater*

09/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium*

09/27 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena*

09/28 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre*

10/01 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed*

10/02 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed*

10/04 – Brandon, MS @ The Brandon Amphitheater*

10/04-6 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Criterion*

10/09 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP*

10/11-13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre*

10/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center*

10/19 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

10/21 – Asheville, NC @ ExploreAsheville.com Arena*

10/22 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre*

10/24 – Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena*

10/25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena*

11/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met*

11/15 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum*

11/18 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

11/20 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall*

11/21 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall*

11/23 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway*

* “An Evening with Sturgill Simpson”

† with very special guest Lord Huron

Passage Du Desir is out 7/12 on High Top Mountain.