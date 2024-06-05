The Jesus Lizard Release First New Song In 26 Years
The Jesus Lizard’s last album was 1998’s Blue, though they have a lasting influence on many current groups. Today, the Austin rock band is back with the announcement of its long-awaited follow-up, Rack, as well as a tour. The lead single “Hide & Seek” is out now.
According to vocalist David Yow, “Hide & Seek” is “a perky ditty about a witch who can’t behave, and it’s got nearly as many hooks as a Mike Tyson fight.” Guitarist Duane Denison added, “There are definitely some references to the past, but it’s more as a point of departure: We don’t stay there.”
After the group reconvened in 2009 for some shows, they stayed in touch. “We literally only made the record because we thought it would be fun to make the record,” bassist David Wm. Sims explained. Drummer Mac McNeilly said, “We are bonded by the music we make, and also by the respect we have for each other.”
“Hide & Seek” is the rapid-fire opener of Rack. Below, watch its video, and see the band’s upcoming shows.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Hide & Seek”
02 “Armistice Day”
03 “Grind”
04 “What If?”
05 “Lord Godiva”
06 “Alexis Feels Sick”
07 “Falling Down”
08 “Dunning Kruger”
09 “Moto(R)”
10 “Is That Your Hand?”
11 “Swan The Dog”
TOUR DATES:
06/06 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records
06/08 – Pomona, CA @ No Values
06/09 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amp
09/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
10/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever Music Festival
10/31 – Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom
11/01 – Austin, TX @ TBA
12/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
12/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/12 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
12/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/14 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
12/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
01/07 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU
01/08 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
01/09 – Leeds, UK @ Brudnell Social Club
01/10 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
01/11 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
01/12 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
01/14 – Belfast, UK @ The Limelight
01/15 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory
05/02 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
05/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
05/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
05/08 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
05/10 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
Rack is out 9/13 via Ipecac.