The Jesus Lizard Release First New Song In 26 Years

The Jesus Lizard’s last album was 1998’s Blue, though they have a lasting influence on many current groups. Today, the Austin rock band is back with the announcement of its long-awaited follow-up, Rack, as well as a tour. The lead single “Hide & Seek” is out now.

According to vocalist David Yow, “Hide & Seek” is “a perky ditty about a witch who can’t behave, and it’s got nearly as many hooks as a Mike Tyson fight.” Guitarist Duane Denison added, “There are definitely some references to the past, but it’s more as a point of departure: We don’t stay there.”

After the group reconvened in 2009 for some shows, they stayed in touch. “We literally only made the record because we thought it would be fun to make the record,” bassist David Wm. Sims explained. Drummer Mac McNeilly said, “We are bonded by the music we make, and also by the respect we have for each other.”

“Hide & Seek” is the rapid-fire opener of Rack. Below, watch its video, and see the band’s upcoming shows.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hide & Seek”

02 “Armistice Day”

03 “Grind”

04 “What If?”

05 “Lord Godiva”

06 “Alexis Feels Sick”

07 “Falling Down”

08 “Dunning Kruger”

09 “Moto(R)”

10 “Is That Your Hand?”

11 “Swan The Dog”

TOUR DATES:

06/06 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records

06/08 – Pomona, CA @ No Values

06/09 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amp

09/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

10/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever Music Festival

10/31 – Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom

11/01 – Austin, TX @ TBA

12/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

12/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/12 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

12/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/14 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

12/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

01/07 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU

01/08 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

01/09 – Leeds, UK @ Brudnell Social Club

01/10 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

01/11 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

01/12 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

01/14 – Belfast, UK @ The Limelight

01/15 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

05/02 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

05/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

05/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

05/08 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

05/10 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Rack is out 9/13 via Ipecac.