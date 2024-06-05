New Jesse Malin Benefit Album Features Bruce Springsteen, Spoon, The Hold Steady, Dinosaur Jr., & More

About a year ago, Jesse Malin suffered a spinal stroke that left him partially paralyzed. The New York rock musician known for his role in bands like D Generation and Heart Attack is being celebrated with a new tribute album announced today. Bleachers’ cover of Malin’s 2007 song “Prisoners Of Paradise” is out now.

Silver Patron Saints: The Songs Of Jesse Malin features Bruce Springsteen, Billie Joe Armstrong, Lucinda Williams, Elvis Costello, the Hold Steady, Tommy Stinson, Alison Mosshart, Wayne Kramer, Tom Morello, Counting Crows, Dinosaur Jr., the Wallflowers, Spoon, Susanna Hoffs, Frank Turner, Rancid, and more.

All proceeds go to Malin’s Sweet Relief artist fund. “As always in my songs, the themes are all there — transcendence, positivity and global unity through music,” Malin said. “This is what I love to do, and I’m going to do everything I can to keep doing it.”

“There’s a feeling of liberation that comes with this, but I don’t want to keep repeating myself either,” he continued. “My whole process — since I was 13 — is to progress, evolve and challenge myself on each record. I really hope people in all parts of the world can relate to these songs, just the spectrum of emotions, overcoming by celebrating life through music and art.”

Longtime supporter David Fricke added, “This record is also a dynamite and long-overdue awareness project, non-stop star time in vigorously personal twists on behalf of a great rock & roll songbook.”

Hear Bleachers’ cover below.

Silver Patron Saints: The Songs Of Jesse Malin is out 9/20 on Glassnote.