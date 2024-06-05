Alt-R&B singer Raveena is gearing up to release her new album Where The Butterflies Go In The Rain next week. But until then, she’s shared the record’s final single today, a JPEGMAFIA collaboration called “Junebug.”

Raveena has often cited early-2000s pop as a major inspiration in her music, and “Junebug” is no exception; it’s got an infectious beat, some heavenly harmonies, and an overall air of coolness. Considering how chaotic JPEGMAFIA can sound — like on his 2023 Danny Brown collab Scaring The Hoes — it’s a bit surprising to see his name next to someone as typically mellow as Raveena. But with Peggy on the mic, “Junebug” also calls to mind that relaxed jazzy, East Coast hip-hop sound. On teaming up with the rapper, Raveena said:

I love inviting people with vastly different sonic landscapes to my music. To me, it is proof of our oneness and divine inter-connectedness. JPEGMAFIA brought the perfect energy to this summertime song — and I think we both aligned on this song with our mutual love for the tropics, with me being from India and Peggy from Jamaica.

Where The Butterflies Go In The Rain is out 6/14 via Empire.