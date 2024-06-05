Moses Sumney hasn’t released any music since the stellar 2020 double album græ, but he’s been busy all the same. Sumney used lockdown times to direct the movie Blackalachia, set in the Blue Ridge Mountains he now calls home. He’s modeled for Calvin Klein and Burberry. He acted in the Weeknd’s ill-fated TV show The Idol and will make his motion picture debut in another A24 production, the slasher film MaXXXine. Now, he’s finally got a new EP on the way.

We don’t know the title of this project yet, but we do know its lead single is spectacular. “Vintage” finds Sumney leaning into the R&B side of his sound, turning loose his unmistakable voice over an artsier, more deconstructed version of the warm, ghostly soul loops Noah “40” Shebib used to supply for Drake. Several lyrics stand out, like “I kept your sweater in the safe/ ‘Cause I need that olfactory.” But the most instructive is “I’ma take it back to 1993 when I get my fingers on a time machine.”

The video really goes there, embracing the excess of ’90s R&B: mansions, leather, passionate scenes in the rain. Sumney directed the clip, Marcell Rév did the cinematography, and Kodak provided a new, never-before-used motion-picture film stock based on Portra. It’s worth watching at least once, but you might want to run it back a few times after that.