Last year, the Australian dance duo Confidence Man teamed up with DJ Seinfeld for the excellent single “Now U Do.” Today, Confidence Man, freshly relocated to London, unveil their plans to follow up their most recent album, 2022’s Tilt, with a new one called 3AM (La La La).

On 3AM (La La La), Confidence Man dig deep into classic UK rave sounds of the ’90s and ’00s, and god knows there’s a lot of inspiration to be mined there. The title is partly a reference to rave prankster heroes the KLF, whose Jimmy Cauty has become a Confidence Man mentor and who’s apparently remixing the new LP’s title track. It’s also a reference to the way Confidence Man work. In a press release, singer Janet Planet says, “We pretty much wrote every single song when we were wrecked. We’d get blasted and stay up till 9AM coming up with music, but we noticed that 3AM was the hottest time for when we were on it and the best ideas were coming out.”

You can hear both ’90s inspiration and wastedness at work in lead single “I Can’t Lose You,” a euphoric burst of cheesed-out superclub music. In director Zac Dov Wiesel’s lovably ridiculous video for the track, Janet Planet and fellow singer Sugar Bones get ass-naked and cruise in a helicopter over London. The naughty bits are blurcled out, so you probably won’t get fired for watching this one at work. Below, check out the “I Can’t Lose You” video and the new album’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Who Knows What You’ll Find?”

02 “I Can’t Lose You”

03 “Control”

04 “So What”

05 “Breakbeat”

06 “Sicko”

07 “Real Move Touch” (Feat. Sweetie Irie)

08 “Far Out”

09 “Jane”

10 “So Tru”

11 “Wrong Idea”

12 “3AM (La La La)”

3AM (La La La) is out 10/18 on Casablanca.