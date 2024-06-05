Neko Case Announces New Memoir The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You

Neko Case wrote a memoir. Out in January, The Harder I Fight, The More I Love You is billed as a chronicle of the singer-songwriter and part-time New Pornographer’s journey from a girl “raised by two dogs and a space heater” in rural Washington to the legendary status she has enjoyed for years now. “I hope my story will cast a spell of love, invite everyone inside, and smash the illusion that we have no connection to each other,” Case says in a press release. According to publisher Grand Central Publishing, “The book is a rebellious meditation on identity and corruption, and a manifesto on how to make space for ourselves in this world, despite the obstacles we face.”

In addition to the memoir, Case has announced a run of tour dates that will take her all over the Midwest and Northeast this fall. Check out her itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

09/18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sheldon

09/20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

09/21 – Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage

09/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall

09/25 – Lebanon, NH @ Lebanon Opera House

09/26 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Bronson Centre

09/27 – Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall

09/28 – McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

09/29 – Buffalo, NY @ Ashbury Hall

10/02 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

10/03 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre

10/04 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca

10/05 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

10/06 – Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall

10/09 – North Bethesda, MD @ The Music Center at Strathmore

10/10 – State College, PA @ The State Theatre

10/12 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

10/13 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater

10/15 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

10/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

10/18 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/19 – Columbus, OH @ TempleLive at the Columbus Athenaeum