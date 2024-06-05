If you’ve heard Emile Mosseri’s music before, there’s a good chance it was his Oscar-nominated soundtrack to the 2020 drama film Minari. But the composer has also made music outside of Hollywood, including his 2023 debut album Heaven Hunters, and he’s back today with the single “Wasting Your Love.” It features Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy on guitar and production from his fellow A24 composer Bobby Krlic of the Haxan Cloak (Midsommar).

The song is an airy folk tune, on which Mosseri plays guitar and also provides lead vocals. In a press release, he explains:

“Wasting Your Love” is a song about marriage. It’s not about the butterfly or honeymoon parts of new love, but the sanctuary, mundanity, and deeply romantic side of long-term love. It is about the gap between who I am and who I want to be—love can be taken for granted, and reciprocity can slip through the cracks. This song is about being invisible to each other and then finding each other again.

Mosseri hasn’t confirmed a new album yet, but promises more music on the way. For now, watch a live video of him, Duffy, and the rest of the band performing the song below.