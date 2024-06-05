Kendrick Lamar Announces LA Afternoon Concert Happening In Two Weeks

Exactly two weeks from today, Kendrick Lamar is throwing a victory party in LA.

Fresh off his defeat of Drake in an extremely messy, highly publicized feud and the chart-topping single that emerged from that beef, the rap world-conquerer will perform at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on the afternoon of June 19. Yes, it’s going down on Juneteenth.

It’s billed as The Pop Out — Ken & Friends, it’s presented by pgLang and Free Lunch and it’s starting much earlier than your average arena show: 3PM doors, 4PM show. Tickets can be procured through Ticketmaster, where a Cash App presale begins Thursday, June 6 at 10AM PT (Cash App Presale) followed by general onsale June 7 at 10AM PT.

No word yet as to who the “friends” are in this equation (besides Baby Keem, who goes without saying), but surely he’s got some fun surprises in store. Regardless of who else will be onstage, can you imagine what it will feel like in that room when the “Not Like Us” beat drops?