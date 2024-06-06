ANOHNI & The Johnsons Announce First North American Tour In 15 Years

Last year, ANOHNI And The Johnsons released their album My Back Was A Bridge For You To Cross. It was ANOHNI’s first album in seven years, and it was also the first with the Johnsons, her old backing band, on board since 2010’s Swanlight. With or without the Johnsons, it’s been a long time since ANOHNI performed live, but, she and the Johnsons will tour across Europe and North America this year.

At least according to Setlist.fm, ANOHNI hasn’t performed live at all since a pair of December 2017 shows in Japan, and she hasn’t played with the Johnsons since 2015. A while ago, ANOHNI announced a European tour with the Johnsons, and now they’ve also announced fall shows in Mexico, Canada, and the US. ANOHNI has also been teasing a new single that’s coming soon.

Per ANOHNI’s website, this touring version of the Johnsons will include cellist Julia Kent, violinists Maxim Moston and Mazz Swift, clarinetist and saxophonist Doug Wieselman, guitarists Leo Abrahams and Jimmy Hogarth, pianist Gael Rakotondrabe, bassist Sam Dixon, drummer Chris Vatalaro, and dancer Johanna Constantine. Some of these Johnsons are longtime ANOHNI collaborators, and some are new to the fold. A surprising number of them have production credits on big pop records. Check out the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

6/13 – Athens, Greece @ The Acropolis

6/15 – Ravenna, Italy @ Pala De Andrea, Ravenna Festival

6/18 – Madrid, Spain @ Noches de Botanica

6/20 – San Sebastian, Spain @ Kursaal Auditorium

6/26-27 – Paris, France @ Philharmonie de Paris

6/29 – Manchester, UK @ The Hall, Aviva Studios

7/01-02 – London, UK @ The Barbican

7/06 – Ghent, Belgium @ Ghent Jazz Festival

7/09 – Berlin, Germany @ Citadel Music Festival

7/12-13 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ DR Koncerthuset, Copenhagen Jazz Festival

9/24 – Mexico CIty, Mexico @ Teatro Metropólitan

9/27-28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Walt Disney Concert Hall

10/01 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

10/05 – Vancouver, BC @ The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts

10/07 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

10/12 – Chicago, IL @ Orchestra Hall at Symphony Center

10/15 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/18-19 – Brooklyn, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

