MC5 Announce Posthumous Heavy Lifting, Their First Album In 53 Years

None of the members of MC5, the rabble-rousing Detroit proto-punk legends, are with us anymore. MC5 only released three albums, and they broke up after the release of 1971’s High Time. In recent years, guitarist Wayne Kramer and drummer Dennis Thompson toured with a revived version of MC5, with various rock icons standing in for the late members of the band. They also recorded another album. Kramer and Thompson did not live to see the release of MC5’s final LP, but it’s finally set to come out this fall.

Ultimate Classic Rock reports that MC5’s final album, which was originally going to be called We Are All MC5 but which is now known as Heavy Lifting, will soon be available. Wayne Kramer, who passed away in February, co-wrote 12 of the 13 songs, and he recorded it with veteran Alice Cooper producer Bob Ezrin. Dennis Thompson, who died last month, plays drums on two songs. Guests on the album include Slash, Tom Morello, Don Was, Living Colour’s Vernon Reid, Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath, and Alice In Chains’ William DuVall.

Describing the new album, producer Bob Ezrin says:

It has a revolutionary message but also a good sense of humor. There’s a little bit of heavy metal. There’s quite a bit of funk. But it is a heavy record, and it’s a guitar record left, right and center — just a wall of guitars most of the time, and mostly driven by Wayne and his ethos. It’s a snapshot of a guitar man at the height of his powers. We all feel a responsibility to make sure that his work is heard, and he is celebrated. We poured our hearts into the project.

First single “Boys Who Play With Matches” is fast, fuzzed-out attack that Wayne Kramer wrote with singer Brad Brooks. Below, listen to the track and check out the Heavy Lifting tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Heavy Lifting” (Feat. Tom Morello)

02 “Barbarians At The Gate”

03 “Change, No Change”

04 “The Edge Of The Switchblade” (Feat. William DuVall & Slash)

05 “Black Boots” (Feat. Tim McIlrath)

06 “I Am The Fun (The Phoney)”

07 “Twenty-Five Miles”

08 “Because Of Your Car”

09 “Boys Who Play With Matches”

10 “Blind Eye” (Feat. Dennis Thompson)

11 “Can’t Be Found” (Feat. Vernon Reid & Dennis Thompson)

12 “Blessed Release”

13 “Hit It Hard” (Feat. Joe Berry)

Heavy Lifting is out 10/18.