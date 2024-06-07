Ween Announce Chocolate And Cheese Deluxe Reissue With Previously Unreleased Tracks

Ween’s Chocolate And Cheese turns 30 this fall, and the band is celebrating the way bands do: with a deluxe reissue. Chocolate And Cheese (Deluxe Edition), out in August, is a 3xLP set featuring a remastered version of the album (mastered by Bernie Grundman, who did Michael Jackson’s Thriller and Steely Dan’s Aja) plus 15 previously unreleased demos and outtakes. In a press release, Mickey Melchiondo, aka Dean Ween, explains, “…keeping with Ween tradition, Aaron and I probably picked all the wrong songs, mixed them, and now here they are.”

Among the bonus tracks, all of which were officially unreleased until now, are “Warm Socks,” “Smooth Mover,” and “Dirty Money,” as well as demos for “Candi,” “Take Me Away,” “Voodoo Lady,” and “Roses Are Free.” Today Ween are sharing an alternate version of “Junkie Boy,” which has been widely bootlegged and available on YouTube for years and is now out there through official channels.

TRACKLIST:

LP1, Side One:

“Take Me Away”

“Spinal Meningitis (Got Me Down)”

“Freedom Of ’76”

“I Can’t Put My Finger On It”

LP1, Side Two:

“A Tear For Eddie”

“Roses Are Free”

“Baby Bitch”

“Mister, Would You Please Help My Pony?”

LP2, Side One:

“Drifter In the Dark”

“Voodoo Lady”

“Joppa Road”

“Candi”

LP2, Side Two:

“Buenas Tardes Amigo”

“The HIV Song”

“What Deaner Was Talkin’ About”

“Don’t Shit Where You Eat”

LP3, Side One:

“Crappy Anniversary Jimmy” *

“Warm Socks” *

“Stop, Look, Listen (And Learn)” *

“Dirty Money” *

“I Got It” *

“Belgian Stew” *

“Voodoo Lady” – Demo *

LP3, Side Two:

“Junkie Boy” *

“Smooth Mover” *

“Church Fire” *

“Take Me Away” – Demo *

“Sasha”

“Roses Are Free” – Demo *

“Candi” – Demo *

“I Really Miss You (And I’m All Alone)” *

* previously unreleased

Chocolate And Cheese (Deluxe Edition) is out 8/2 via Rhino. Pre-order it here.