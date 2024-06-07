The new band Hard Chiller pairs vocals from Joey Vannucchi of From Indian Lakes (stream Head Void!) with music helmed by Steve Choi of RX Bandits/The Sound Of Animals Fighting. They announced their debut EP Heavy Cell a month ago with the release of lead single “Clouds.” Today they’ve got a video for the next single, “Close By,” which keeps up the less sleazy, less bleary, more hardcore-leaning Deftones vibe heard on “Clouds.”

A statement from Vannucchi:

Close By was the 2nd song we put together, and it really solidified our vibe. It really showed us how we wanted to sound. When I was sent this song, I messaged Steve and told him that I would love it if the songs kept getting heavier and heavier like this, and leaned into the classic hardcore riffs even more, and after Close By was finished it was obvious that we were going to have a lot of fun doing rocker shit together.

Dig into that rocker shit below.

Heavy Cell is out 6/28 via Born Losers.